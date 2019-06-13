Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Expected back before July

Manager Torey Lovullo said he expects Lamb (quadriceps) to return from the injured list before the end of June, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Lamb recently began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno and has gone 3-for-9 with three RBI and a 2:0 BB:K in a trio of games for the Aces over the past week. He's been sidelined since the start of April, so he'll likely need to appear in a handful of more minor-league games before being cleared to rejoin the Diamondbacks. While Lovullo said that likely won't happen during the team's upcoming homestand, which runs June 18-26, the manager believes the corner infielder will be back in action before July rolls around.