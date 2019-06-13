Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Expected back before July
Manager Torey Lovullo said he expects Lamb (quadriceps) to return from the injured list before the end of June, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Lamb recently began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno and has gone 3-for-9 with three RBI and a 2:0 BB:K in a trio of games for the Aces over the past week. He's been sidelined since the start of April, so he'll likely need to appear in a handful of more minor-league games before being cleared to rejoin the Diamondbacks. While Lovullo said that likely won't happen during the team's upcoming homestand, which runs June 18-26, the manager believes the corner infielder will be back in action before July rolls around.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Gets first hits on rehab•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Beginning rehab stint•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Participates in XST game•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Takes grounders Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Puts brakes on running•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Making progress but no timeline•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...