Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Extends on-base streak
Lamb went 1-for-4 with a walk, a run and an RBI single in the Diamondbacks' 8-4 loss to the Cardinals on Wednesday.
Lamb has reached base in 13 consecutive games, supplying an .884 OPS over that span. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, most of Lamb's power production during that stretch has come in the form of doubles (three) rather than home runs (one). As Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona notes, Lamb's average exit velocity in 2018remains roughly in line with last season's, but his average launch angle was down from 12.2 degrees to 5.1 degrees entering play Wednesday. That has translated to the lowest flyball rate (31.1 percent) of his career, which could continue to limit his home-run production until he refines his swing.
