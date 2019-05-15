Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Feels no pain

Lamb said he's no longer feeling pain in his injured left quadriceps and has performed light straight-ahead running drills, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Lamb said he was feeling pain up until a few days ago and has increased his activity in recent days. The injured infielder has maintained his timing at the plate by hitting off a high-velocity pitching machine. He still needs to increase the intensity of his running and execute quick cuts before beginning a rehab assignment. Lamb's return will present a challenge for manager Torey Lovullo, who will have to find time for Lamb, Christian Walker, Eduardo Escobar and Wilmer Flores in a crowded infield. "If they're getting a day off every 10 days right now -- I don't know exactly what it is; it's roughly that -- and instead they're getting a day off every seven days," Lovullo said, "I don't think it will be that big of a difference."