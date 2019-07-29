Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Fills in for injured Walker

Lamb started at first base and went 0-for-3 in Sunday's loss to the Marlins.

Lamb filled in for the injured Christian Walker, who was hit by two pitches Saturday including one that caused swelling in his left elbow. Lamb will continue to fill in at first base, though Walker doesn't think the injury is anything more serious than a contusion, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic.

