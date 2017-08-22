Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Gets breather Tuesday

Lamb is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Mets.

With the Mets sending out southpaw Tommy Milone, manager Torey Lovullo will give Lamb the day off after nine straight starts at the hot corner. While Lamb is putting together an impressive campaign -- slashing .263/.370/.530 with 27 homers -- he's batting just .143 against lefties, so he should continue to see the occasional day off against left-handers moving forward. Adam Rosales is starting at third base in his stead.