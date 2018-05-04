Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Gets cortisone shot in shoulder

Lamb (elbow) received a cortisone shot in his injured left shoulder after an MRI revealed further inflammation, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Though this is a bit ominous, manager Torey Lovullo insists this is a minimal setback. He thinks Lamb will only be a day or two behind as a result of this, per Steve Gilbert of MLB.com. He still could return in a week or so, but this setback is worth monitoring over the coming days.