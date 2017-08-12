Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Gets day off Saturday
Lamb is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs.
Lamb has been scuffling at the plate lately, going 3-for-25 (.120) over his last seven starts, so he'll get the day off to clear his head. Adam Rosales will take over for him at the hot corner, though Lamb should be back in the lineup for Sunday's series finale.
