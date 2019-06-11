Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Gets first hits on rehab
Lamb (quadriceps) went 2-for-2 with three RBI for Triple-A Reno on Monday.
Lamb began his rehab assignment Saturday and has played two games for the Aces. He's yet to play a full nine innings, but has played the field in both contests, serving at first base Saturday and third base Monday.
