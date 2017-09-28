Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Goes deep for 29th time in 2017

Lamb went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Giants.

Lamb put the Diamondbacks on the board for the first time in the contest with his 29th long ball of the season in the fifth inning, and turned in key at-bats in the seventh and ninth to aid the team's comeback effort. The third baseman will have three games remaining in the regular season to reach 30 homers for the first time in his career.