Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Goes hitless in marathon loss
Lamb went 0-for-7 with four strikeouts Sunday in the Diamondbacks' 4-3 loss to the Padres in 16 innings.
It was a largely forgettable four-game series for Lamb, who started three of the contests and finished 1-for-15 with a pair of walks, three runs and an RBI. Lamb isn't in any danger of surrendering his role as the Diamondbacks' primary third baseman, but he hasn't provided the return on investment fantasy owners expected on draft day. In addition to missing extensive time due to injury, Lamb has supplied a listless .234/.325/.377 when healthy, with his lack of home-run output (six in 203 plate appearances) proving particularly disappointing.
