Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Goes through drills Tuesday

Lamb (shoulder/elbow) resumed hitting and throwing Tuesday and is slated to increase his activity Wednesday, the Associated Press reports.

Lamb's rehab had temporarily been put on hold last week after he required a cortisone injection to ease the soreness in his sprained left shoulder. The shot appears to have had the desired effect, so Lamb will go through more extensive drills over the next few days before the Diamondbacks likely map out a rehab assignment for the third baseman. Lamb, who has also dealt with elbow tightness in recent weeks, has been on the 10-day disabled list since early April.