Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Goes yard to kick off second half

Lamb went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-2 win over the Cardinals.

He was also hit by pitches twice. Lamb barely played in the first half due to a strained quad, but the 28-year-old slugger seems to be finding his power stroke, hitting his only two homers of the year in his last three games.

