Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Heads to bench Monday

Lamb is not in the lineup Monday against the Rockies.

Lamb is batting just .151 against left-handed pitching this season, so he'll head to the bench with a southpaw toeing the rubber for the opposition (Kyle Freeland). Adam Rosales will draw the start at the hot corner in his stead.

