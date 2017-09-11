Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Heads to bench Monday
Lamb is not in the lineup Monday against the Rockies.
Lamb is batting just .151 against left-handed pitching this season, so he'll head to the bench with a southpaw toeing the rubber for the opposition (Kyle Freeland). Adam Rosales will draw the start at the hot corner in his stead.
