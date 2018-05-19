Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Heads to bench Saturday

Lamb is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets.

Lamb managed a double and an RBI in his return to action Friday but struggled with three strikeouts against Jacob deGrom and Jeurys Familia. The move is likely matchup related, as the Mets send left-hander Steven Matz to the mound on Saturday.

More News
Our Latest Stories