Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Heads to bench Tuesday
Lamb is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants.
Lamb isn't a part of a platoon, but he'll head to the bench for Tuesday's game with one of the toughest lefties in the game (Madison Bumgarner) toeing the rubber for the opposition. Deven Marrero will start at third base and hit seventh in his stead.
