Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Hitless in return

Lamb returned to the lineup and went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Dodgers.

Lamb was activated earlier in the day after rehabbing a quadriceps injury suffered April 3. The left-handed hitting Lamb got the start at first base against right-handed starter Tony Gonsolin, although it's not yet clear how manager Torey Lovullo intends to split first base between Lamb and right-handed hitting Christian Walker, who has hit righties better than lefties in 2019.