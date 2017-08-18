Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Hits 26th homer in win over Astros
Lamb went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Thursday's win over Houston.
Lamb appears to be heating up of late with a five-game hitting streak, and he's now up to 26 homers, 93 RBI and 69 runs with a .266/.371/.535 slash line for the season. He's still sporting a disastrous .599 OPS against southpaws, which is important to note. However, he continues to crush right-handed pitchers and is locked into a juicy fantasy setup in the heart of Arizona's strong lineup.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Leads parade of doubles Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Registers three hits Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Gets day off Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Delivers solo shot, then game-winning slam•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Drives in two out of No. 7 spot•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Slides down to seventh in batting order•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...