Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Hits 26th homer in win over Astros

Lamb went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Thursday's win over Houston.

Lamb appears to be heating up of late with a five-game hitting streak, and he's now up to 26 homers, 93 RBI and 69 runs with a .266/.371/.535 slash line for the season. He's still sporting a disastrous .599 OPS against southpaws, which is important to note. However, he continues to crush right-handed pitchers and is locked into a juicy fantasy setup in the heart of Arizona's strong lineup.