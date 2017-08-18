Play

Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Hits 26th homer in win over Astros

Lamb went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Thursday's win over Houston.

Lamb appears to be heating up of late with a five-game hitting streak, and he's now up to 26 homers, 93 RBI and 69 runs with a .266/.371/.535 slash line for the season. He's still sporting a disastrous .599 OPS against southpaws, which is important to note. However, he continues to crush right-handed pitchers and is locked into a juicy fantasy setup in the heart of Arizona's strong lineup.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast