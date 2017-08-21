Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Hits 27th bomb Sunday

Lamb went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Sunday's loss to Minnesota.

After collapsing in the second half last season (.663 OPS), it's encouraging to see Lamb maintain most of his fantasy value into August this year. He's up to seven homers and 28 RBI through 32 games since the All-Star break, and while his .223 batting average underwhelms, the slugger is moving the needle in the power categories. Still, don't forget that Lamb still hasn't figured out southpaws and sports a .593 OPS against lefties this year.