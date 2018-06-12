Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Hits clutch three-run homer
Lamb went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in the Diamondbacks' 9-5 win over the Pirates on Monday.
Lamb's fourth long ball of the season tied the game at 5-5 in the seventh inning before Arizona took the lead for good in the subsequent frame. The third baseman is in the midst of a six-game hitting streak but has recorded exactly one hit in each of those contests, resulting in little improvement in his .235 average on the season. However, fantasy owners are rostering Lamb mainly for his contributions in the home run and RBI categories, and he's at least held up his end of the bargain in those areas of late.
