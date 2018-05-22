Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Hits first homer of 2018
Lamb went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a pair of walks Monday in the Diamondbacks' 4-2 loss to the Brewers.
Lamb's long ball was his first of the season and broke a stretch of five no-hit frames from Brewers starter Chase Anderson, who had quieted the Arizona offense after a rough first inning. Now that he's back in the fold after missing the past month and a half with a sprained shoulder, Lamb should routinely occupy a spot in the heart of the lineup and provide a needed power boost to the team. However, Lamb's overall numbers will likely take a hit compared to a season ago with the newly installed humidor at Chase Field in addition to the extended absence of A.J. Pollock (thumb) expected to stifle the Diamondbacks' run production.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Drives in run in return to action•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Returns from disabled list Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Could return over weekend•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Doubles in second rehab appearance•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: To begin rehab assignment Sunday•
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...