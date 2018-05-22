Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Hits first homer of 2018

Lamb went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a pair of walks Monday in the Diamondbacks' 4-2 loss to the Brewers.

Lamb's long ball was his first of the season and broke a stretch of five no-hit frames from Brewers starter Chase Anderson, who had quieted the Arizona offense after a rough first inning. Now that he's back in the fold after missing the past month and a half with a sprained shoulder, Lamb should routinely occupy a spot in the heart of the lineup and provide a needed power boost to the team. However, Lamb's overall numbers will likely take a hit compared to a season ago with the newly installed humidor at Chase Field in addition to the extended absence of A.J. Pollock (thumb) expected to stifle the Diamondbacks' run production.