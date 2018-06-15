Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Homers again
Lamb went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Mets.
Lamb went yard for his fifth home run of the season in the eighth inning against right-hander Jacob Rhame. Though he has just seven hits in his past 39 at-bats, Lamb does have three home runs in his past six games. He is hitting just .211 for the season in 95 at-bats, but is suffering from a .224 BABIP despite recording a 42 percent hard-hit rate.
