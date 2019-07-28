Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Homers in win

Lamb went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and a second run scored in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Marlins.

Lamb continues to be the primary third basemen against right-handed starters. There was some thought that David Peralta's return to the outfield might impact Lamb's playing time, but that has not happened in the two games Peralta has played since coming off the injured list. Lamb has hit safely in four straight games and is batting .242 (15-for-62) with nine extra-base hits (.500 slugging) in the 22 games since his return from the IL due to a quadriceps.