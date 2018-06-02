Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Homers, scores twice in win Friday
Lamb went 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Marlins.
Lamb took starter Elieser Hernandez deep in the third for his second home run on the year. The 27-year-old is hitting .232/.338/.411 with 11 RBI in 16 games this season. Lamb has spent considerable time on the disabled list this year with a left AC joint sprain, but if he's healthy he should be a reliable source of power and RBIs at the third base position.
