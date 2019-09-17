Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Knocks in four

Lamb went 1-for-3 with a double and four RBI in Monday's 7-5 win over the Marlins.

Lamb's bases-clearing double was the biggest hit in a four-run seventh inning, turning a deficit into a lead for the Diamondbacks. This was just the sixth start in the last 18 games for Lamb, who once was a lineup regular against right-handers but has since been replaced by Wilmer Flores. He's hitting just .195 since the All-Star break.