Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Lands on disabled list
The Diamondbacks placed Lamb (shoulder) on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with an AC joint sprain, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Lamb appeared to hurt his shoulder in Monday's 15-inning win over the Dodgers and was diagnosed with an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder following an MRI on Tuesday. Devin Marrero will start at third base Tuesday and should see additional opportunities with Lamb sidelined, but Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports manager Torey Lovullo will "mix and match" with their starting third baseman on the DL.
