Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Leads parade of doubles Monday

Lamb went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles in Monday's 2-0 win over the Astros.

Six of the Diamondbacks' eight hits on the evening were doubles, with Lamb being the only player to record a pair of two-baggers. With three doubles in the last two contests, Lamb seems to be rediscovering his power stroke after recording only two extra-base hits during his preceding eight games.

