Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Leads parade of doubles Monday
Lamb went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles in Monday's 2-0 win over the Astros.
Six of the Diamondbacks' eight hits on the evening were doubles, with Lamb being the only player to record a pair of two-baggers. With three doubles in the last two contests, Lamb seems to be rediscovering his power stroke after recording only two extra-base hits during his preceding eight games.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Registers three hits Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Gets day off Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Delivers solo shot, then game-winning slam•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Drives in two out of No. 7 spot•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Slides down to seventh in batting order•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Plates all three runs in victory•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...