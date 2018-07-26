Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Leaves with apparent injury
Lamb left Thursday's game against the Cubs in the third inning with an apparent injury, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.
Lamb may have injured himself in the field the previous inning, as he made a couple plays in the second frame. Ketel Marte went in to play second base while Daniel Descalso slid over to the hot corner.
