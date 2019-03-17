Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Leaves with back tightness
Lamb left Sunday's game against the White Sox with back tightness.
Lamb was already having a tough spring, hitting just .200 heading into Sunday's game. He's expected to open the season as the Diamondbacks' starting first baseman, though an extended absence could see Wilmer Flores slide over to first with Ketel Marte playing second.
