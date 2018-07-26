Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Leaves with shoulder contusion
Lamb left Thursday's game against the Cubs with a left shoulder contusion.
It is unclear exactly how he suffered the injury, but he was removed in the third inning in favor of Ketel Marte, with Daniel Descalso moving over to third base. This sounds like a day-to-day issue for Lamb, although the team did not provide a timetable.
