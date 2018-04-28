Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Logs full workouts Thursday and Friday

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said that Lamb (elbow/shoulder) went through full workouts Thursday and Friday and looked good during both sessions, Elliott Smith of MLB.com reports.

Lamb fielded grounders, threw from third base and hit in the cage, among other activities. The 27-year-old initially landed on the disabled list earlier this month with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder, but it appears his right elbow is the greater concern at this juncture after he developed inflammation during his rehab, which resulted in a brief shutdown. With the discomfort in his elbow having since subsided, Lamb should continue to work out over the next few days with no complications before likely beginning a minor-league rehab assignment at some point during the upcoming week.