Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Making progress but no timeline

Lamb (quadriceps) ran aggressively without issue Saturday, Katherine Fitzgerald of the Arizona Republic reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo is pleased with the progress Lamb is making. "Lamb had a very good day (Saturday)," Lovullo said. "He ran aggressively, and he felt very, very good, so an encouraging sign." Lamb had an off day Sunday and will be back at the rehab Monday at the team's spring training facilities. There is no timetable for Lamb's return, but Lovullo would like him to get between 15 and 25 at-bats while on a rehab assignment.

