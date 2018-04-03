Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: May have hurt shoulder Monday

Lamb, who went 2-for-6 with a walk, RBI and run in Monday's 8-7 win over the Dodgers in 15 innings, was being evaluated after the contest after experiencing some discomfort in his left shoulder, the Associated Press reports.

Lamb first appeared to hurt his shoulder while taking a diving stab at a line drive earlier in the contest and then may have aggravated the issue when he dove headfirst into home plate for the tying run in the bottom of the 15th. Expect the team to provide an update on Lamb's condition prior to Tuesday's rematch with the Dodgers, but even if he checks out fine, there's a good chance the third baseman will be held out of the lineup with a tough lefty in Clayton Kershaw on the mound.