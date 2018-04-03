Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: May have hurt shoulder Monday
Lamb, who went 2-for-6 with a walk, RBI and run in Monday's 8-7 win over the Dodgers in 15 innings, was being evaluated after the contest after experiencing some discomfort in his left shoulder, the Associated Press reports.
Lamb first appeared to hurt his shoulder while taking a diving stab at a line drive earlier in the contest and then may have aggravated the issue when he dove headfirst into home plate for the tying run in the bottom of the 15th. Expect the team to provide an update on Lamb's condition prior to Tuesday's rematch with the Dodgers, but even if he checks out fine, there's a good chance the third baseman will be held out of the lineup with a tough lefty in Clayton Kershaw on the mound.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Plates four in season debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Slated for cleanup duty Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Off to slow start in spring•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Avoids arbitration with D-backs•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Not in lineup against Kershaw•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Paces team with four hits Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.