Lamb served as the designated hitter and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Lamb started three games at first base to start the season while Christian Walker was brought back slowly from a groin injury. On Tuesday, Walker returned to play first base. If Walker's groin holds up, Lamb's opportunities should primarily come as a DH or a replacement at corner infield against right-handed pitching.