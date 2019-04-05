Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Moves to injured list

Lamb was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left quad strain.

Lamb was held out of the Friday's lineup after he pulled up running into second base during Wednesday's game. The 28-year-old underwent an MRI on Thursday, although the severity of the injury remains unclear. The move is retroactive to Thursday, so Lamb will be eligible to return from the injured list April 14 against the Padres. Christian Walker should see an increased role at first base in his absence.

