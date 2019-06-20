Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Nearing return

Manager Torey Lovullo said Lamb (quadriceps) will play "a few more games" at Triple-A Reno, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Lamb has been shuttling between first and third base for the Aces, going 6-for-27 (.222) over eight games. "We want him here, but what I expressed to Jake is that his spot is waiting for him, but I just want to make sure with as much time as he's missed, that emotionally, physically and fundamentally, he is 100 percent ready to roll," said Lovullo. Lamb played just five games for Arizona before sustaining the quad injury, after playing just 56 games in 2018. It's unclear what role awaits Lamb upon his return to the majors.