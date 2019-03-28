Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Needs to earn full-time at-bats

Manager Torey Lovullo said Lamb will have to earn his at-bats against left-handed pitching, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Lamb, who hit just .170 with a .493 OPS against southpaws last season, was not in the lineup for Thursday's season opener with southpaw Hyun-Jin Ryu toeing the rubber for the Dodgers. While Lovullo previously dismissed the idea of Lamb platooning with Christian Walker at first base, it sounds like that could wind up being the case if the 28-year-old fails to show improvement against same-handed pitching.