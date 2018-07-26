Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Next step undecided
Lamb (shoulder) will travel to San Diego with the rest of his Arizona teammates, and the Diamondbacks will wait to determine his next step, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.
The Diamondbacks will wait and see how Lamb feels Friday before deciding whether or not to send him home to Phoenix for further evaluation. As such, it's possible he could avoid missing any further action, but it's also possible he could still land on the disabled list. Expect an update on Lamb's status at some point Friday.
