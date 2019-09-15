Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Not finding regular work

Lamb is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Lamb seems to have ceded his spot on the lineup versus right-handed pitching to Wilmer Flores, who will draw a start at second base in the series finale with Trevor Bauer on the mound for Cincinnati. Since the All-Star break, Lamb is slashing an abysmal .193/.326/.361 with only four home runs in 52 games.