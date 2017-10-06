Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Not in lineup against Kershaw

Lamb is out of the lineup for Game 1 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Friday.

With left-hander Clayton Kershaw taking the mound for Los Angeles, Lamb will retreat to the bench as Adam Rosales draws the start at the hot corner. He will be available, and is likely to enter the game at some point, either as a pinch hitter or subbing in for Rosales in the latter stages of Friday's affair.