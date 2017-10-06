Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Not in lineup against Kershaw
Lamb is out of the lineup for Game 1 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Friday.
With left-hander Clayton Kershaw taking the mound for Los Angeles, Lamb will retreat to the bench as Adam Rosales draws the start at the hot corner. He will be available, and is likely to enter the game at some point, either as a pinch hitter or subbing in for Rosales in the latter stages of Friday's affair.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Paces team with four hits Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Sets new career high in home runs•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Goes deep for 29th time in 2017•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Out of lineup Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Connects on 28th home run•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Sits versus lefty•
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...