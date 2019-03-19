Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Not in lineup
Lamb (back) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Padres.
Lamb is still nursing a tight back and will miss a second straight game as a result. In his absence, Wilmer Flores will start at first base, with Ketel Marte manning second and Adam Jones in center. There has been no indication that the issue will affect Lamb's status for the start of the season at this point, though it will be a situation to monitor with Opening Day drawing closer.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Leaves with back tightness•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Slow start to spring•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Reaches deal with D-backs•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Will switch to first base•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Shifted to 60-day DL•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Surgery goes as planned•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings and 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
12-team Points Mock Draft
Heath Cummings tries to follow his perfect draft plan and comes up just short.
-
Buying Story? Draft values
How much can you believe in Trevor Story? Plus Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers and...
-
Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for Mariners-A's
Two teams begin their regular season a week ahead of and 6,000 miles away from everyone else....
-
Spring Notes: McMahon surging
Is Ryan McMahon must-draft? Has Caleb Smith positioned himself alongside Trevor Richards as...