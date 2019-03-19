Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Not in lineup

Lamb (back) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Padres.

Lamb is still nursing a tight back and will miss a second straight game as a result. In his absence, Wilmer Flores will start at first base, with Ketel Marte manning second and Adam Jones in center. There has been no indication that the issue will affect Lamb's status for the start of the season at this point, though it will be a situation to monitor with Opening Day drawing closer.