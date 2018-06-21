Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Not in Thursday's lineup

Lamb is out of the lineup against Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Lamb will receive a day off after going 1-for-2 with three walks and one run scored during Tuesday's game versus the Angels. In his place, Daniel Descalso will man third base and bat out of the cleanup spot for the series opener. Look for Lamb to return to the starting nine for Friday's outing.

