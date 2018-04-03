Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Lamb (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.

It was reported that Lamb was experiencing discomfort in his shoulder after Monday's 15-inning victory over the Dodgers. Holding him out of Tuesday's lineup may be a precautionary measure, but additional information regarding Lamb's availability should be available in the near future. With Lamb out, Deven Marrero will fill in at the hot corner and hit seventh.

