Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Lamb is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

Lamb piled up eight hits over his last five games to raise his batting average 23 points to .237, but as he usually does when an opposing southpaw is on the mound, he will open on the bench with Arizona facing lefty Wei-Yin Chen. Deven Marrero will man the hot corner in Lamb's place.

More News
Our Latest Stories