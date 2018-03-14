Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Off to slow start in spring

Lamb is off to a 4-for-22 (.182 average) start at the plate in spring training entering Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Reds.

Despite the poor average, Lamb has hit the ball hard when he has made contact, leaving the yard twice. Fantasy owners earmarking a third-base, corner-infield or utility spot for Lamb shouldn't make too much of his underwhelming performance so far this spring with regards to his outlook for the upcoming campaign, but the 27-year-old could nonetheless have a tougher time repeating the 30 homers and 64 total extra-base hits he delivered last season after it was announced in February that a humidor would be installed at Chase Field in 2018. As Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic notes, a study published last year by University of Illinois physics professor Dr. Alan Nathan revealed that a humidor could reduce home-run production at Chase Field by 25-to-50 percent, a more significant drop than what was experienced at Colorado's Coors Field due to Phoenix's lower average relative humidity. A depressed power environment in Arizona would be particularly damaging for a player like Lamb, who has been no better than a negative-to-neutral fantasy contributor in terms of stolen bases and batting average over his four seasons in the big leagues.