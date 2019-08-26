Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Out again Monday

Lamb is not starting Monday against the Giants, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Lamb is struggling in August, slashing just .137/.267/.255 through 22 games, so he'll head to the bench for the second time in three games even with a right-hander in Tyler Beede starting for the opposition. Eduardo Escobar is covering the hot corner in his place Monday, with Wilmer Flores starting at the keystone.

