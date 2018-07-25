Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Out against left-hander
Lamb is not in the lineup against the Cubs on Wednesday.
As expected with a southpaw (Jon Lester) on the mound, Lamb will take a seat on the bench in favor of Chris Owings at third base. Look for him to return to the lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Tyler Chatwood.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Sits against southpaw•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Scores twice in series opener•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Sits against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Out against left-hander•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Goes hitless in marathon loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Out of Friday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...