Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Out of lineup Monday

Lamb is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants.

The Diamondbacks clinched home-field advantage for the NL wild-card game with Sunday's walkoff win, so Lamb will get the day off as manager Torey Lovullo rests his starters. In his place, Adam Rosales will start at third base and bat sixth.

