Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Out of lineup Sunday

Lamb is out of the lineup Sunday against the Nationals.

Lamb hasn't seen a day off since July 4, and has made 13 consecutive starts at third base. That streak will end Sunday, as Lamb is 0-for-6 with three strikeouts against opposing pitcher Stephen Strasburg. Ketel Marte will man the hot corner in his stead.

