Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Out of lineup Sunday
Lamb is out of the lineup Sunday against the Nationals.
Lamb hasn't seen a day off since July 4, and has made 13 consecutive starts at third base. That streak will end Sunday, as Lamb is 0-for-6 with three strikeouts against opposing pitcher Stephen Strasburg. Ketel Marte will man the hot corner in his stead.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Connects on 23rd home run in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Smacks two homers in win over Reds•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Drives in two Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Leaves yard twice in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Day off Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Homers, drives in two•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...