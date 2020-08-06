site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Out of lineup Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Lamb is not starting Thursday against the Astros.
Lamb, who is just 1-for-18 with eight strikeouts this season, will sit for a fifth straight game. Andy Young is serving as the DH in this one.
