Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Out of lineup Tuesday

Lamb is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs.

There was no reason given for Lamb's absence, but he may still be dealing with the lingering effects from last week's tumble into the stands. With a lefty in Jon Lester due up for Chicago, it makes for a good time to get Lamb some additional rest. Brandon Drury will man third in his place.

